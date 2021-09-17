ARTICLE

NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Dates for Filing chart for the October Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the October 2021 Visa Bulletin, which will use the Dates for Filing Chart. The Dates for Filing chart brings some advancement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In October 2021, the Dates for Filing Chart includes the following status for employment-based categories:

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1.

EB-2

For EB-2, China will advance to Sept. 1, 2018. India EB-2 will move to July 8, 2012. All other countries in EB-2 remain current.

EB-3

China EB-3 will move to Jan. 15, 2019. India EB-3 will progress to Jan. 8, 2014. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

Originally Published 15 September 2021

