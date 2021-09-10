Three Klasko Immigration Law Partners Recognized as "Thought Leaders" in 2022's Who's Who Legal Corporate Immigration Attorneys List

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP is pleased to announce, three firm partners, H. Ronald Klasko, William Stock, and Elise Fialkowski, have been included in the esteemed list of Who's Who Legal Corporate Immigration Attorneys nominated by peers, corporate counsel, and other market sources this year.

IN THE NEWS

Michele G. Madera

Michele was credited in The Philadelphia Inquirer for volunteering to transport food to Afghan refugees at the International Philadelphia Airport.

Daniel B. Lundy

Dan was quoted in EB-5 Investors on if the regional center projects could transition into direct investment projects.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron was quoted in EB-5 Investors discussing the USCIS new method of calculating EB-5 processing times.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

F. Oliver Yang

On August 4th, Oliver joined this webinar hosted by Visa Franchise's Bo Zhang to discuss the current opportunity of a direct EB-5 investment at $500,000.

William A. Stock

On August 18th, Bill spoke in this AILA event on a panel entitled Employment-based Green Cards: PERM, EB-2, EB-3.

Daniel B. Lundy

On August 25th, Dan spoke alongside a panel of experts in this EB5 Affiliate Network webinar to discuss the meaning and impacts of the USCIS Notice of Appeal to increase the investment minimum from $500,000 to $900,000 again.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Andrew J. Zeltner

Drew will be a featured speaker at this event, On the Fly Travel Update on Wednesday, September 22, hosted by the British American Business Council in which panelists will review current regulations, as well as provide a preview of what we may be able to expect through the end of this year as our economies navigate the recovery process.

H. Ronald Klasko

Ron will be a discussion leader in the AILA Fall Conference event on a panel entitled Overcoming Government Motions to Dismiss and Change Venue on October 11th.

RANKINGS/AWARDS

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Client Alert: Green Card Applicants Must Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

In this client alert, Nigel D. James addresses the new CDC policy announcement that will go into effect on October 1, 2021, requiring green card applicants to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Developments for Green Card Holders Still Abroad during COVID-19

In this article, F. Oliver Yang covers new developments for Green Card holders that are stuck abroad due to the pandemic.

September 2021 Visa Bulletin

In this blog, read a summary of USCIS's update on quota movement and which chart to use for employment and family-based categories.

Direct EB-5 Green Card – What You Must Know

This blog is a recap of the webinar hosted by Visa Franchise's Managing Partner, Patrick Findaro and joined by Ron Klasko, Oliver Yang, and Jessica DeNisi about the recent EB-5 visa program changes.

FIRM FEATURE

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live a day in a life of a Klasko staff member? Well, look no further. Head over to the firm's Instagram for an inside look at a day in life of Alex Magalli, a technical writer on the EB-1 team!

