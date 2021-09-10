U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) temporarily extended the validity period for Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, from two years to four years due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays in processing.

USCIS said it may consider a completed Form I-693 as valid if:

The civil surgeon's signature is dated no more than 60 days before the applicant filed Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status;

No more than four years have passed since the date of the civil surgeon's signature; and

A decision on the applicant's Form I-485 is issued on or before September 30, 2021.

USCIS also stated that it is on track to approve more employment-based adjustment of status applications than it has since FY 2005.? "We have prioritized employment-based adjustment of status applications during every step of its processing and adjudication during this fiscal year. We continue to make processing and resource allocation decisions to increase the pace of adjudications and limit the potential for employment-based visa numbers to go unused."

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.