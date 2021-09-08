On August 17, 2021, the Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) announced several enhancements to the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system:

A new "Notification Center" within user accounts that provides access to OFLC decisions and allows users to upload responses and view documents associated with labor certification applications

The ability to "reuse" a previously filed Form ETA-9141, Application for Prevailing Wage Determination, to pre-populate key sections in a new request

New options for reassigning cases among other authorized users within their account networks

