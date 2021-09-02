The Department of State's Visa Office released the Visa Bulletin for September 2021. The bulletin notes, among other things, that:

· The diversity visa (DV) category for September shows that all DV chargeability areas except those listed separately are Current.

· Because the EB-5 immigrant investor pilot program was extended only until June 30, 2021, no I5 or R5 visas may be issued overseas or final action taken on adjustment of status cases after that date. The final action dates for the I5 and R5 categories are "Unavailable" for September.

· The Worldwide employment-based preference limit for fiscal year 2021 is 262,288, which is much higher than the normal annual limit of 140,000 for employment-based green cards.

· In another positive development, the Employment-Based Third Preference Final Action Date for India advanced to January 1, 2014, which is where the Filing Date was in the December 2020 Visa Bulletin.

Details:

· Visa Bulletin, Dept. of State, Sept. 2021, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2021/visa-bulletin-for-september-2021.html

