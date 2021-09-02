Applicants filing for lawful permanent resident status can now apply for a Social Security number (SSN) or replacement card as part of the adjustment of status application process, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced. Previously, such an individual had to apply for the SSN at a Social Security office.

USCIS revised Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, to include the additional questions needed to apply for an SSN or a replacement card.

Details:

· USCIS news release, Aug. 9, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/news/news-releases/uscis-expands-partnership-with-social-security-administration

· Form I-485 (see Social Security questions #14-17 on page 2), https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/forms/i-485.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.