The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will soon require full COVID-19 vaccination for immigrant visa and green card applicants.

Overview

All applicants for permanent residency in the U.S. are required to submit a medical examination form as part of their application process. For those who complete the medical exam Oct. 1, 2021 or later, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required in order for permanent residency to be approved.

Exceptions apply for individuals who are under age 12 or who cannot receive the vaccine. Eligible applicants will need to show either an official vaccination record or provide a copy of their medical chart with written documentation from a physician or qualified medical professional demonstrating proof of vaccination. Applicants must show that they have received a full dose of vaccination.

Individuals may request an exemption for the mandate from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in certain cases, including religious and moral grounds. Waivers are also available for individuals who meet exemption standards due to age, as well as individuals for whom vaccination is medically contraindicated or who live in areas where vaccines are not readily available. Individuals will not be allowed to bypass the vaccine requirement by presenting documentation that shows immunity to COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

USCIS and the CDC have not yet issued specific guidance or instructions for the requirements. Envoy Global and Global Immigration Associates (GIA) will continue to provide information on this matter as it becomes available.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.