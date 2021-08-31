Persons applying for Permanent Residence (a "Green Card") either through an Immigrant Visa application at a US Consulate abroad or through Adjustment of Status in the US are required to be vaccinated against certain diseases to complete the process and obtain their Green Card. The list of vaccinations is prepared by the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices and can be updated as needed. When filing the application for an Immigrant Visa or Adjustment of Status, as a part of the medical examination requirement, the applicant must submit a record of vaccinations, and must receive any missing vaccinations prior to the approval of their application.

Effective October 1, 2021, all applicants for an Immigrant Visa or Adjustment of Status must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as a part of the vaccination requirements for the Immigrant Visa or Adjustment of Status application process. Applicants will be required to show proof of vaccination, as they do with other vaccinations, at the time of the medical examination. At the present time, it is not required that applicants receive any COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

