Organizations looking to fill highly skilled roles often turn to the global marketplace, which includes navigating the U.S. immigration system. For companies with strong foreign talent needs, establishing a formalized immigration policy can help streamline the talent acquisition process and impress foreign talent.

Join Envoy and its affiliated law firm to learn how to clearly define and communicate an effective immigration policy to a foreign national workforce. Attendees of this webinar will leave this webinar with a better understanding of:

The most common employment-based visa categories

How to develop payment and reimbursement guidelines

Best practices for defining green card policies

And more!

