The unnecessary biometrics requirement for H-4 and L-2 nonimmigrants has caused processing times to skyrocket. This in turn delayed the issuance of H-4 and L-2 EADs.



After lawsuits and advocacy efforts from AILA, USCIS has finally addressed that problem. USCIS has announced that as of May 17, 2021, they are suspending the biometrics requirement for H-4, L-2 and E nonimmigrants for 24 months.



Coupled with concerted efforts by USCIS to address the H-4 and L-2 processing backlogs, hopefully we can see H-4 and L-2 processing, along with H-4 EADs and L-2 EADs, get back to 90+ days.



Click here to read the full court filling

