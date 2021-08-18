NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Final Action Dates chart for the September Visa Bulletin. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the September 2021 Visa Bulletin, which brings advancement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In September 2021, the Final Action Dates chart includes the following key movements in employment-based categories:

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1 in September.

EB-2

For EB-2, China will advance three months to Jul. 1, 2018. India EB-2 will advance three months to Sept. 1, 2011. All other countries in EB-2 remain current and unchanged.

EB-3

China EB-3 will stay the same as it was last month, which is Jan. 8, 2019. India EB-3 will advance six months to Jan. 1, 2014. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

For more information about navigating the Visa Bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions , prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published AUGUST 16, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.