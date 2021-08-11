U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) made several updates to its USCIS Policy Manual. Highlights include:

· Policy guidance to address the urgent need for additional civil surgeons to conduct immigration medical examinations in support of Operation Allies Refuge (for certain Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants)

· Technical update adding references to the EB-5 visa program in Child Status Protection Act guidance

· Revised policy guidance to comply with a recent court order involving immigrant investors and investment of loan proceeds

· Policy guidance on change of status to nonimmigrant student (F-1) visa classification

Details:

· USCIS Policy Manual updates, https://www.uscis.gov/policy-manual/updates

