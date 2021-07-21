NOTE:?U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use the Final Action Dates chart for the August Visa Bulletin. Please check the? USCIS website ?for more information.?

Overview

The State Department has released the August 2021 Visa Bulletin, which brings advancement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In August 2021, the? Final Action Dates ?chart includes the following key movements in employment-based categories:

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1 in August.

EB-2

For EB-2, China will advance four months to Apr. 1, 2018. India EB-2 will stay the same at June 1, 2011. All other countries in EB-2 remain current and unchanged.

EB-3

China EB-3 will progress to Jan. 8, 2019. India EB-3 will advance six months to July 1, 2013. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

Originally published 16 July 2021

