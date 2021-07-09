ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest edition of the Fragomen series, Partner Jeffrey Kikuta outlines several details of Satisfactory Departure, including the request process, the impact of COVID-19 and the risks involved of receiving an extended stay, among others.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.