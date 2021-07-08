ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for July includes advances in final action dates for China (moving forward almost two months, to November 8, 2015), and Vietnam (leaping forward almost two years, to April 1, 2020).

The bulletin also notes that since there has not yet been legislative action to extend the EB-5 regional center program, final action dates for the I5 and R5 categories are listed as “Unavailable” for July. If Congress extends the regional center program for July, the final action dates would immediately become “Current” for July for all countries except China-mainland born I5 and R5, which would be subject to a November 8, 2015, final action date, and Vietnam I5 and R5, which would be subject to an April 1, 2020, final action date, the bulletin states.

Details:

Visa Bulletin, Dept. of State, July 2021, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/legal/visa-law0/visa-bulletin/2021/visa-bulletin-for-july-2021.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.