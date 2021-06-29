self

What does it take to qualify for an EB-1 visa? The Klasko EB-1 team discusses the criteria that might qualify the fictional main character from Netflix's hit miniseries The Queen's Gambit, Beth Harmon. The series follows Beth as she rises to the top of the competitive chess field.

EB-1 attorney Allie Dempsey and EB-1 team editor Steve Miller, with EB-1 practice partner Anu Nair, discuss the EB-1 visa qualifying criteria and how they might craft a hypothetical EB-1 petition for Beth Harmon. In real life, EB-1 visas are not just for scientists and Nobel Prize winners. The criteria are flexible enough that top professionals from any industry or field can qualify for an EB-1 classification, one of the most exclusive but direct immigration paths to a U.S. green card.

Speakers in this episode are:

