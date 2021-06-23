NOTE: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that they are using the Final Action Dates chart for employment-based filings in July. Please check the USCIS website for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the July 2021 Visa Bulletin, which brings significant advancement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In July 2021, the Final Action Dates chart includes the following key movements:

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1 in July.

EB-2

For EB-2, China will advance seven months to December 1, 2017. India EB-2 will progress

six months to June 1, 2011. All other countries in EB-2 remain current and unchanged.

EB-3

China EB-3 will progress four months to January 1, 2019. India EB-3 will advance 14 months to January 1, 2013. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

For more information about navigating the Visa Bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published 17 June 2021

