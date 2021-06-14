ARTICLE

The Department of Homeland Security issued a final rule, effective May 19, 2021, that removes an interim final rule issued in October 2020 and later vacated by a federal district court, “Strengthening the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program.” The interim final rule made changes to the regulatory definitions and standards for “specialty occupation,” “worksite,” “third-party worksite,” “U.S. employer,” “employer-employee relationship,” and others.

The final rule removes from the Code of Federal Regulations the regulatory text that DHS promulgated in the October 2020 interim final rule and restores the regulatory text to appear as it did before.

Details:

Final rule, DHS, May 19, 2021, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-05-19/pdf/2021-10489.pdf

Vacated interim final rule, October 8, 2020, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-10-08/pdf/2020-22347.pdf

