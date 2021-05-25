NOTE:?U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it will use the Final Action Dates chart for the June Visa Bulletin. Please check the?USCIS website?for more information.

Overview

The State Department has released the June 2021 Visa Bulletin, which brings advancement in multiple employment-based categories.

What are the Changes?

In June 2021, the?Final Action Dates?chart includes the following key movements

EB-1

All countries will remain current for EB-1 in June.

EB-2

For EB-2, China will advance five months to May 1, 2017. India EB-2 will progress four months to December 1, 2010. All other countries in EB-2 remain current and unchanged.

EB-3

China EB-3 will progress more than three months to September 1, 2018. India EB-3 will advance nine months to November 1, 2011. All other countries in EB-3 remain current and unchanged.

For more information about navigating the Visa Bulletin, please refer to this list of frequently asked questions, prepared in collaboration with Global Immigration Associates (GIA).

Originally published 21 May 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.