President Biden has released a presidential proclamation revoking Proclamation 9945, which suspended the entry of immigrants who would "financially burden the U.S. healthcare system."

Originally issued by the Trump administration in November 2019, Proclamation 9945 required applicants for immigrant (permanent resident) visas to prove that they would either have health insurance within 30 days of entering the U.S. or have the financial resources necessary to pay for any "reasonably foreseeable" medical costs. According to the U.S. State Department, failure to meet the requirement would result in a visa application denial.

President Biden revoked Proclamation 9945 on May 14, 2021 on the grounds that it "does not advance" the interests of the Biden administration or the U.S. in creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for noncitizens.

Additionally, President Biden has stated that Proclamation 9945 conflicts with the policies set forth in Executive Order 14012, issued in February 2021, titled "Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans."

Looking Ahead

Proclamation 9945 was recently upheld in court following a history of litigation since 2019. Its revocation is the latest in a series of actions that have reversed the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies. Envoy Global and Global Immigration Associates will provide additional updates to this story as needed.

Originally published 18, May 2021

