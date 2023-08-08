When a tax is lawfully imposed on income not actually received, it is upon the basis of a reasonable expectancy of its receipt, but a taxpayer should not be required to pay a tax when it is reasonably certain that such alleged accrued income will not be received and when, in point of fact, it never was received. A taxpayer even though keeping his books upon an accrual basis, should not be required to pay a tax on an accrued income unless it is good and collectible and where it is of doubtful collectability, or it is reasonably certain it will not be collected, it would be an injustice to the taxpayer to insist upon taxation.