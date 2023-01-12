On 23 November 2022, the Dutch Ministry of Finance issued a new Decree outlining its position on the application of tax treaties and domestic withholding taxes in light of hybrid situations caused by US 'check-the-box' elections.



To clarify the Ministry of Finance's position, an example is provided of a disregarded Dutch BV that pays interest, dividends or royalties to a disregarded US LLC held by a US Inc. The payment is visible for Dutch tax purposes, but not for US tax purposes due to the disregarded nature of the BV and LLC.



The clarification subsequently reads that the indirect participant (in this case the US Inc.) is recognised as the recipient for Dutch tax treaty and domestic withholding tax purposes provided that the Dutch withholding tax agent (in this case the Dutch BV) can demonstrate that the income from which the dividend, interest or royalty payment is made, is or has been considered income of the indirect participant for domestic (in this case US) tax purposes.



This clarification is relevant as it can rule out possible discussions with the Dutch tax authorities on:

who the recipient of a dividend, interest or royalty payment is when applying a tax treaty concluded by the Netherlands; who the recipient of a dividend is when applying the Dutch domestic dividend withholding tax exemption; and who the recipient of an interest or royalty payment is when applying an escape from the Dutch conditional withholding tax that would otherwise apply to such payment in the described (hybrid entity) situation.

These clarifications are welcome. Item (1) is relevant in light of, for example, Article 24, Paragraph 4, of the Netherlands-US tax treaty. Item (3) is of interest, as this escape was previously not available in the hybrid situation described in the Decree without a significant risk of being disputed by the Dutch tax authorities.



Together with this new Decree, the Dutch Ministry of Finance has retracted a Decree from 1997 covering tax treaty access in case of payments to entities that are viewed as opaque by the Netherlands, but transparent by another jurisdiction. The retraction is motivated by stating that most Dutch tax treaties and domestic withholding taxes nowadays contain hybrid provisions to tackle this issue. The implications of this retraction should be reviewed for structures that previously relied on the 1997 Decree for tax treaty access / benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.