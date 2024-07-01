The Probate Realtor Show: Probate 101 Ft. Irene Blocksom (Video)

self

In this engaging episode of the Probate Realtor Show, attorney Irene Blocksom, joins host Matias to shed light on probate, probate administration, and estate planning. With her expertise in assisting Japanese-speaking clients, Irene shares valuable insights on navigating the complexities of estate matters. From the initial steps after a loved one's passing to the intricacies of probate administration and trust administration, Irene provides practical advice and emphasizes the importance of seeking legal guidance. Through her personal journey and experiences, Irene underscores the significance of proper estate planning in maintaining family harmony and peace of mind.

