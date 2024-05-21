Ten Minute Interview: SEC Enforcement For Family Offices

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of Foley's Family Offices group, sits down with Bryan House, partner and member of our Securities Enforcement & Litigation...

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of Foley's Family Offices group, sits down with Bryan House, partner and member of our Securities Enforcement & Litigation group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss SEC enforcement for family offices. During the interview, Bryan explained who is subject to the Investment Advisers Act, and provided a real-life example of the SEC getting involved with a family office.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.