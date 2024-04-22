Estate planning is not just about distributing assets after one's passing; it's a comprehensive strategy that encompasses various legal, financial, and personal considerations. On today's episode our host, Mary Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business exit planning is joined by Scott Sissel, a member at DUGGAN BERTSCH LLC to discuss a range of crucial topics in estate planning in 2024, covering everything from estate tax and income tax planning to business exit strategies, charitable giving, asset protection and more. Tune in to learn how to optimize your estate plan this year.

