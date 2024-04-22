United States:
Top Ten Estate Planning Considerations For 2024 (Podcast)
22 April 2024
Duggan Bertsch
Estate planning is not just about distributing assets after
one's passing; it's a comprehensive strategy that
encompasses various legal, financial, and personal considerations.
On today's episode our host, Mary
Vandenack, a legal expert specializing in high-end estate
planning, tax strategy, asset protection planning, and business
exit planning is joined by Scott Sissel, a member at DUGGAN
BERTSCH LLC to discuss a range of crucial topics in estate
planning in 2024, covering everything from estate tax and income
tax planning to business exit strategies, charitable giving, asset
protection and more. Tune in to learn how to optimize your estate
plan this year.
