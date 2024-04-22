United States:
Do You Know The Tax Changes To Come In 2025? Here's How To Prepare Right Now. (Video)
22 April 2024
McDonald Hopkins
Mike Witzke, the Chair of the Estate Planning
and Probate Practice Group, explains changes coming to estate tax
in 2025.
VIDEO
There will be increased income taxes, reduced standard deduction
and the estate tax exemption is set to be cut in half in 2025.
