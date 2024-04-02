Natalie Browning is an associate in the firm's Estate Planning and Probate group. Prior to joining the firm as an associate, Natalie spent over a year working as a law clerk at Mansour Gavin.

Can you tell us about your background and what led you to pursue a career in law?

Growing up in the Columbus area with both parents working as public school teachers, education was always a priority in our household. With a focus on political science during my undergraduate studies at the University of Akron, I began contemplating how I could leverage my degree to make a positive impact on others. The opportunity to sit in on a law school class at Akron sparked my interest in pursuing a legal education. Recognizing the potential to help individuals in need, I decided to pursue law school and ultimately enrolled in the University of Akron School of Law after taking the LSAT.

How did your experience in law school contribute to your personal and professional growth?

Law school instilled in me a heightened sense of critical thinking and problem-solving, encouraging me to consider the broader implications of every issue and to question established norms. This form of critical thinking extends beyond just the practice of law and has translated into various aspects of my personal and professional life.

How did you decide you wanted to focus on probate law?

Initially drawn to real estate law, my perception of probate law evolved during my time clerking at Mansour Gavin. Experiencing the practical realities of probate law firsthand, I came to appreciate its unique ability to support individuals during challenging circumstances. Whether administering an estate, providing guidance to guardians, or navigating inheritance disputes, probate law offers opportunities to make a meaningful difference in peoples' lives. I have come to love how fact-specific probate litigation is; every case is different due to family dynamics and specific estate considerations.

What advice would you offer to law students as they navigate their career paths?

While academic excellence is undoubtedly important in law school, it's equally essential to make time for things you enjoy outside of academia. Balancing studies with personal interests and relationships can foster a more fulfilling and sustainable legal career. Moreover, seeking practical experience through internships, legal clinics, or clerkships provides invaluable insights and skills that complement classroom learning, ultimately enhancing professional development and job prospects.

What aspects of your job do you find most rewarding?

The diversity and complexity of cases within probate law, coupled with the opportunity to assist clients during challenging times, are particularly rewarding aspects of my job. I am constantly being presented with new circumstances and I get to tailor solutions for clients. The collaborative environment within the probate group at Mansour Gavin fosters continuous learning and mentorship, further enriching my professional experience.

