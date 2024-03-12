Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Ruben Diaz, managing partner of Foley's Miami office and member of our Transactions and Estate Planning practices, for a 10-minute interview to discuss inbound investing and top-of-mind issues when helping clients through the process of investing in the U.S. from Latin American countries. During this interview, Ruben spoke about the information required in order to help clients properly structure their investments into the U.S. and the planning process for inbound investments.

