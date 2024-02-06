ARTICLE

Julia B. Meister, head of Taft's Wealth Transfer Litigation practice, and a partner in the firm's Litigation, Private Client, and Health Care and Life Sciences practice groups, recently recorded a podcast episode for the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Meister and Day Pitney lawyer Keith Bradoc (Brad) Gallant spoke on "Practical Considerations in Dealing with Incapacity."

Meister is an elected Fellow of ACTEC and chair of its national Elder Law Committee. She also serves on the Hamilton County, Ohio Elder Abuse Task Force.

To listen to the full episode, visit here.

About ACTEC

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel is a nonprofit association of lawyers established in 1949. Its members are elected by demonstrating the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence, and experience as trust and estate counselors.

