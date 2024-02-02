On January 31, Cahill attorney David J. Spacht will present the Strafford CLE, "Negotiating, Drafting, and Enforcing Gift Agreements: Restrictions and Pitfalls to Avoid, Tax Considerations." Estate planning attorneys must know the critical elements of effective gift agreements and ensure that donors maintain the tax benefits of such transactions. In addition, enforcing gift agreements that lack key provisions and necessary protections can be a complex and frustrating path for counsel and donors.

This CLE presentation will help provide estate planning counsel and advisers guidance on avoiding legal ramifications in the negotiation, drafting, and enforcement of gift agreements. The presentation will also discuss issues involved in enforcing a gift agreement.

