Reinhart shareholder Kelsey Berns recently authored an article for Blue Magazine titled "Maximize Your Family's 529 Account: Strategies for Excess Funds." In it, Kelsey provides insights on the 529 account, a tax-advantaged savings program for education, and discusses strategies for managing excess funds, including options to change the beneficiary or withdrawing the funds while considering the tax implications.

Kelsey is a shareholder in Reinhart's Trust and Estates Practice, advising high-net-worth individuals and families on estate planning matters, such as complex wealth transfers, charitable giving and tax strategies. She frequently counsels business owners on succession planning strategies designed to maximize value and minimize income and wealth transfer taxes.

