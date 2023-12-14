ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from United States

Year-End Estate Planning For 2023 Seyfarth Shaw LLP A strong stock market and "soft landing" have generated significant wealth this year. The gift tax, estate tax and generation-skipping transfer tax are all imposed on the fair market value of assets

5 Things To Know About The 'Power' Of Powers Of Appointment Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP An important aspect of your estate plan could be the flexibility you allow (or do not allow) via powers of appointment. Trusts with powers of appointment offer the possibility...

How To Split The Nest: Divorce And The Marital Home (Podcast) Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP In this episode, Jay Dahlin sits down withTami Wollensak, a Certified Divorce Lending Professional, (CDLP®) and divorce mortgage planner, and Jason Sposeep, Senior Partner...

Should You Write Your Own Obituary? Withers LLP Losing a loved one is always difficult, but it can be even harder when the grieving process is compounded by the need to make post-death decisions.

ICYMI: A Year-End Review With Estate Planning Strategies For 2024 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP The estate planning world certainly saw its share of turbulence from 2020-2022. With two significant elections, it is hard to remember a previous time with such substantial uncertainty...