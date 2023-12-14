Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with members of our Estate Planning group, James Howard, partner, and Stephanie Derks, associate, for a 10-minute interview to discuss the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). During this interview, James and Stephanie explain what the CTA is and how it will impact family offices.
