On today's episode, our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, and Stacie Neussendorfer, a senior lead advisor with Foster Group, discuss the impact of SECURE 2.0 on estate planning. Secure 2.0, enacted in December of 2022, is an addition to the original Secure Act that was enacted in 2019 and includes provisions to help people currently in or near retirement. Listen in as they discuss how these provisions affect the Required Minimum Distribution, catch-up contributions, Surplus 529s, employer matching contributions, qualified charitable distributions, and new opportunities for people to enhance their retirement savings.
