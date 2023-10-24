United States:
Fiduciary Issues In Estate Planning (Podcast)
24 October 2023
Vandenack Weaver LLC
Is there such a thing as a fiduciary financial advisor and, if
so, what does that mean? Tune in to today's episode when our
host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack
Weaver Truhlsen talks to Ross Polking, Senior Lead Advisor and
Business Development with The Foster Group. They start the
discussion explaining the concept of fiduciary, why someone should
care and how to find out if a firm is a fiduciary. From there they
launch into conflict of interest in financial planning, written
agreements with investment advisors, and the key advantages of
using one.
Download Transcript of Episode
Originally published 25 October 2022.
