Is there such a thing as a fiduciary financial advisor and, if so, what does that mean? Tune in to today's episode when our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen talks to Ross Polking, Senior Lead Advisor and Business Development with The Foster Group. They start the discussion explaining the concept of fiduciary, why someone should care and how to find out if a firm is a fiduciary. From there they launch into conflict of interest in financial planning, written agreements with investment advisors, and the key advantages of using one.

Download Transcript of Episode

1380884a.jpg

Originally published 25 October 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.