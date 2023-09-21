Today's episode of Legal Visionaries covers the topic of Section 1202 Strategies in estate planning. Our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen talks to Lara Sass, an estate planning attorney in New York City serving a high-net-worth clientele, about the IRS code itself, the benefits for founders and investors of small businesses, requirements for exclusions, 1202 "stacking" and when to start the planning process. Listen in to today's episode to learn ways you can take advantage of these strategies for yourself or your clients.

Originally published 14 June 2022.

