The What, Who And Why Of 1202 Strategies (Podcast)
21 September 2023
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
Today's episode of Legal Visionaries covers the topic of
Section 1202 Strategies in estate planning. Our host Mary
Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver
Truhlsen talks to Lara Sass, an estate planning attorney in New
York City serving a high-net-worth clientele, about the IRS code
itself, the benefits for founders and investors of small
businesses, requirements for exclusions, 1202 "stacking"
and when to start the planning process. Listen in to today's
episode to learn ways you can take advantage of these strategies
for yourself or your clients.
Originally published 14 June
2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
