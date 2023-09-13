United States:
Preserving Dignity In Estate Planning (Podcast)
13 September 2023
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
Providing autonomy and dignity during the estate planning
process can be challenging. On today's episode our host Mary
Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver
LLC, welcomes back Amanda Koplin, LPC, Founder of Koplin
Consulting, a nationwide concierge mental health treatment
service. Their discussion aims to address concerns related to these
challenges during estate planning, identifying changes and taking
action, generational influences, and breaking stigmas for open
conversation. If you are an estate planner, professional, or
individual wanting to navigate this complex process while
maintaining autonomy and dignity for yourself or your client, this
episode is for you.
Originally published 5 September 2023.
