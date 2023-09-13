Providing autonomy and dignity during the estate planning process can be challenging. On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver LLC, welcomes back Amanda Koplin, LPC, Founder of Koplin Consulting, a nationwide concierge mental health treatment service. Their discussion aims to address concerns related to these challenges during estate planning, identifying changes and taking action, generational influences, and breaking stigmas for open conversation. If you are an estate planner, professional, or individual wanting to navigate this complex process while maintaining autonomy and dignity for yourself or your client, this episode is for you.

Originally published 5 September 2023.

