On today's episode, our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver LLC, and Eryka Morehead, President and CEO of Collaborative Planning Group, Inc. discuss the Levine Case to demonstrate how transactions should be structured when using split-dollar insurance for estate planning. The case centers on the estate tax consequences of an intergenerational, split-dollar life insurance planning arrangement shortly before the decedent's death. Mary and Eryka review the facts of the case, the IRS challenge, the role of a Trust, and the concept of legitimate business purpose. Listen in to hear key insights from this case.

Originally published 18 July 2023.

