United States:
Estate Planning Lessons From The Levine Case (Podcast)
12 September 2023
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
On today's episode, our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder,
and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver LLC, and Eryka Morehead,
President and CEO of Collaborative Planning Group, Inc. discuss the
Levine Case to demonstrate how transactions should be structured
when using split-dollar insurance for estate planning. The case
centers on the estate tax consequences of an intergenerational,
split-dollar life insurance planning arrangement shortly before the
decedent's death. Mary and Eryka review the facts of the case,
the IRS challenge, the role of a Trust, and the concept of
legitimate business purpose. Listen in to hear key insights from
this case.
Originally published 18 July 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
