Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down again with Jason Kohout, partner and fellow co-chair of the Family Office group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss recent legal developments for Family Offices. During this interview, Jason shared some highlights from his presentation at FOX's Family Office & Wealth Advisor Forum including potential legislative changes and developments regarding the Corporate Transparency Act.

