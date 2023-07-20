Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices group, sits down with Tom Scannell, partner and member of the firm's Financial Restructuring group, for a 10-minute interview to discuss opportunities for acquiring distressed assets. During this interview, Tom highlighted some of the issues potential buyers may face as they look at financially distressed target companies, as well as the available legal tools and structures to facilitate an acquisition while decreasing risk.

