RSVP Reminder: An Author's Legacy: Estate Planning + Family Law for Writers
Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM (arrivals: 5:30 PM, panel 6 PM-7:15 PM, drinks/appetizers 7:15 PM – 8:00 PM)
Where: Pryor Cashman's NY O?ce, 7 Times Sq., 40th Floor, New York, NY 10036
As creators of valuable intellectual property, authors need to be protected by smart trust, estate, and marital law planning. How writers monetize their work, protect their copyrights, and plan for how future rights and revenues will be handled in the event of a divorce (including pre- and post-nup al agreements) are critical business and personal decisions.
Join our panel of family law, trusts and estates, and entertainment law experts for a discussion of how to structure an author's estate, with a focus on how to protect literary IP, how to e?ectively administer a literary estate, and how future challenges can be addressed today.
Introductory Remarks: Simon Pulman, Co-Chair, Media + Entertainment
Moderator: Karen Robson, Partner, Media + Entertainment
Panelists:
Judy Poller, Co-Chair, Family
Law
Dan Kesten, Co-Chair, Private Client, Trusts + Estates
James Janowitz, Co-Chair, Media + Entertainment
Haley Sylvester, Associate, Private Client, Trusts + Estates
NY CLE credit will also be available. Image reproduced with permission of the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.