United States:
Schimel Comments On Aretha Franklin Will Dispute
12 July 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Counsel Michael Schimel, a member of the Trusts +
Estates Practice, spoke with Vulture about the dispute over R&B
legend Aretha Franklin's will-specifically, the two conflicting
documents that each purport to be the directive for her estate.
In "Well Guess What? So Is Her Money," Michael talks
about how it's not necessarily unusual for high-net worth
individuals to not have a formal will:
"Although a will is something
important that nearly everyone should have, regardless of their
wealth or celebrity status, having one drawn up involves
acknowledging and confronting one's own mortality, which is a
topic that is uncomfortable for many," said Michael Schimel,
an attorney at Pryor Cashman LLP. "That means a lot of people
either put it o? or perhaps fail to follow through. That can result
in either a lack of having a will done in the ?rst place, or the
failure to make an important change later on. And, of course, life
gets busy, and preparing or updating an estate plan can fall to the
wayside."
He also addresses the issue of the dueling wills:
Schimel said it's all going to
come down to ?guring Franklin's true intent in writing the
wills.
"Ultimately a court will want to
uphold the person's true wishes - as long as they are not
contrary to the public policy of the state," Schimel said.
"This is because of the general principle that a person should
be able to dispose of their property on death as they wish ...
their intent matters because it speaks to what they wanted to
happen to their property at death."
Read the full article using the link below (subscription may be
required).
