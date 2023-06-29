Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Marcy Katz has joined the firm as a partner in the Family Law Group and a member of the Private Client Practice. Marcy comes to Pryor Cashman from McLaughlin & Stern, where she was a partner and co-chair of the family law group.

Marcy's primary practice spans all areas of family and matrimonial law, including divorce, child custody, spousal and child support, and prenuptial, postnuptial, and separation agreements. Since 2006, she has been actively litigating in Supreme, Family, and Federal Courts. Marcy's experience representing a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals also allows her to work with her clients on all legal matters affecting their lives, including business decisions and estate planning.

Marcy has expanded her practice to provide general consulting services and act as outside counsel for individuals and business owners in various fields, such as entertainment, hospitality, media, and art. Her move to Pryor Cashman was motivated by the depth of the Family Law practice and the breadth of competencies that will allow her to support client needs in a broad range of legal services.

"I am excited to have Marcy join our firm," said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman. "I am confident that our platform and lawyers will not only assist Marcy in the continued growth of her family law practice, but will also enable her to serve myriad other needs for her existing clients and new clients whom she is cultivating."

Judy Poller, co-head of the firm's Family Law Group, knows Marcy well as a distinguished member of the Family Law bar. "Marcy joins us as the sixth partner in our practice," said Judy. "Her experience and client base will complement our standing as leaders in the field, and I know that everyone in the group will benefit from having her as a colleague."

"I'm so impressed by the attorneys and the wide range of legal services at Pryor Cashman," said Marcy. "Being able to work with them to provide advice to my clients will make my practice more diversified and dynamic. It's the kind of working environment that I'm excited to be part of."

