A great estate planning strategy combines financial leverage,
the Freeze, and the Burn. On today's episode our host Mary
Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver
Truhlsen, and Jerry Hesch and Stephen Breitstone, both from
Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein, and Breitstone, LLP discuss how the
Preferred Partnership is one of these strategies. Listen in as they
explain the definition of a Freeze Partnership, key estate and
income tax objectives, the impact of sections 7520 and 1274, and
more. Hear examples of the Freeze Partnership and why these experts
feel this is a great estate planning strategy. Then, watch for Part
2 which will be released on June 6th.
As the timeless song goes, breaking up is hard to do. When it comes to marriage, it's especially difficult. Besides splitting up emotionally, there's a lot of physical splitting up of shared possessions to do as well.
With sparse details in a petition from Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, and no response so far from her daughter Riley Keough, the fight among Elvis' heirs continues to raise more questions than it has answered.