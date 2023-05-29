A great estate planning strategy combines financial leverage, the Freeze, and the Burn. On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, and Jerry Hesch and Stephen Breitstone, both from Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein, and Breitstone, LLP discuss how the Preferred Partnership is one of these strategies. Listen in as they explain the definition of a Freeze Partnership, key estate and income tax objectives, the impact of sections 7520 and 1274, and more. Hear examples of the Freeze Partnership and why these experts feel this is a great estate planning strategy. Then, watch for Part 2 which will be released on June 6th.

Download Transcript of Episode

Download PowerPoint Presentation - Parts 1 & 2

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.