There are many types of life insurance and many reasons people buy life insurance policies. According to today's guest, life insurance is an underutilized tool in estate planning. Listen in as our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, and Eryka Morehead, President and CEO of Collaborative Planning Group, Inc discuss everything from the basic types and reasons to buy life insurance to more complex circumstances like business owners, agriculture, estate tax reduction strategy and more.

