United States:
Trustee Notifications (Video)
20 February 2023
Hopkins & Carley
In this segment of Money Matters, Erika Gasaway provides an introduction to
the 120 day statute of limitations for contesting a trust that
begins when the trustee issues a notification pursuant to Probate
Code Section 16061.8.
