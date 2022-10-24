ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guest: Rachel Truhlsen

Rachel advises her clients in the potential tax issues that may affect these areas of practice, including ways to minimize both income taxes and potential estate or inheritance taxes. She will explore with you, methods to avoid probate, to minimize court costs and attorney's fees after the death of a loved one.

These days it is very common for families to want to include other family members, close friends, or advisors in assisting with their trusts. One strategy for accomplishing this is the Private Family Trust Company. Tune in to today's episode as Rachel Truhlsen, a co-member at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen interviews our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen about this strategy. What are the advantages, the ownership and governance, regulated and unregulated companies, how to choose the jurisdiction, and if there are alternatives that should be considered.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.