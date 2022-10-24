Guest: Lara Sass

Lara is the founder of the firm and specializes in advising high net worth clients on lifetime and post-mortem strategies to reduce gift, estate and generation-skipping transfer (GST) taxes on transfers of property, as well as trust and estate administration.

On today's episode, our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen and her guest, Lara Sass, an estate planning attorney in New York City serving high net worth clients, tell us about Family Limited Partnerships and how they can be beneficial in estate planning. Listen in to learn why you might set up a Family Limited Partnerships, the variations in the structure, how they are funded, how they could impact the Lifetime Gift Exemption and the varying types of discounts available.

