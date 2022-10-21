ARTICLE

Everyone hopes that their family does not experience divorce but it's important to make sure the estate plan is not impacted if it does happen. On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen and her guest Sharon Klein, Executive Vice President at Wilmington Trust and Head of the National Divorce Advisory Practice discuss the possible impacts of a divorce. There have been many changes in the ways courts view marital assets, trusts, spendthrift clauses, standards for distribution and even the definition of a spouse. Listen in and learn how you can be protected.

