United States:
Then And Now – Divorce And Estate Planning
21 October 2022
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
Everyone hopes that their family does not experience divorce but
it's important to make sure the estate plan is not impacted
if it does happen. On today's episode our host Mary
Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver
Truhlsen and her guest Sharon Klein, Executive Vice President at
Wilmington Trust and Head of the National Divorce Advisory Practice
discuss the possible impacts of a divorce. There have been
many changes in the ways courts view marital assets, trusts,
spendthrift clauses, standards for distribution and even the
definition of a spouse. Listen in and learn how
you can be protected.
Originally published by 26 July 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
