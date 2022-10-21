ARTICLE

On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen speaks to Sharon Klein, Executive Vice President and Head of the National Divorce Advisory Practice at Wilmington Trust, about estate planning at different points in a marriage. Their discussion covers the Pre-Marital Phase to a divorce situation with tips along the way to protect assets. Listen in to learn about "hidden assets" in pre-marital planning, structuring trust shares, community property states, actions to take in the case of a divorce, life insurance considerations and more.

Originally published 20 September 2022

