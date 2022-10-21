United States:
Intersection Of Marital Law And Estate Planning (Podcast)
21 October 2022
Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and
Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen speaks to Sharon
Klein, Executive Vice President and Head of the National Divorce
Advisory Practice at Wilmington Trust, about estate planning at
different points in a marriage. Their discussion covers the
Pre-Marital Phase to a divorce situation with tips along the way to
protect assets. Listen in to learn about "hidden assets"
in pre-marital planning, structuring trust shares, community
property states, actions to take in the case of a divorce, life
insurance considerations and more.
Originally published 20 September 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from United States
Estate Planning With Personal Use Real Estate
Ivins, Phillips & Barker
The looming threat of a reduction in the lifetime exemption from Federal estate and gift taxes, either due to sunsetting January 1, 2026 or sooner via affirmative legislative action...
What Happens When A Trustee Violates Their Fiduciary Duties?
Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel
A trustee is responsible for managing trust assets on behalf of the beneficiaries. It is their responsibility to ensure the trust serves the purpose it was created for and that the trust assets are well managed.
Taxes And Your Estate Plan
Brouse McDowell
We spent a great part of 2021 reviewing and analyzing tax proposals which would greatly impact estate planning and strategies to minimize the impact to your estate plan.