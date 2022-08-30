An individual can make cumulative gifts up to the exemption amount (currently $12,060,000) or gifts up to the annual donee exclusion limit (currently $16,000) without paying tax on these gifts.

Deciding to gift creates a myriad of questions such as:

Should the gift be outright or in trust? Is the gift over or under the annual donee exclusion limit? Is this gift over or under my lifetime exemption amount? Does generation-skipping tax apply to this transfer? Should I file a gift tax return?

Fortunately, the IRS also allows individuals to give without gifting by providing for certain lifetime transfers that are exempt from gift reporting requirements. The IRS provides that the payment of Tuition and Medical Expenses does not qualify as a gift and therefore does not have a reporting requirement as long as specific rules are followed:

Medical Expenses

It is not a gift when a person pays qualifying medical expenses on behalf of another person. The payment must be made directly to the medical provider and cannot be paid to the patient or parent of the patient to make the payment. Medical expenses can include amounts paid for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, including health insurance premiums, but do not include anything cosmetic.

If a person wants to contribute $25,000 to their neighbor's medical expenses for cancer, they can make a payment directly to the medical provider. However, if they make the payment to their neighbor's Go Fund Me page, this amount will constitute a gift subject to the questions above.

These expenses may also include the payment to an assisted living facility or for in-home help. The payment may be divided between a gift amount (not medically necessary) and a gift exclusion amount (medically necessary).

Tuition

It is not a gift when a person pays tuition on an individual's behalf. The tuition must be paid directly to the qualifying institution and not the student or the parents of the student to qualify as a gift exemption. The tuition could be paid for a full-time or part-time student.

Typically when a grandparent provides funds for a grandchild, it has to be structured in a way to not trigger a generation-skipping tax. The generation-skipping tax can cost up to 40% of the total gift. However, since tuition does not constitute a gift, a grandparent can pay tuition directly to a University (or other qualified institution) for a grandchild without having to apply the generation-skipping rules. The tuition could be $10,000 or $60,000, and the gift exemption would still apply. The Regulations do provide that this can only be for direct tuition expenses and not for books, supplies, dormitory fees, etc.

The IRS provides that it is a qualified educational institution if the primary purpose is formal educational instruction. There are a number of factors that contribute to this primary purpose, such as the number of students, regular faculty, and type of educational instruction. There are instances where the IRS has allowed the grandparent to pay private school tuition for their elementary-aged grandchildren or even preschool tuition for their younger grandchildren.

Income Tax Deductions

There is a potential income tax deduction for certain tuition and medical expenses. Generally, the person making the payment will receive the deduction. However, as in gifting, there is an exception for both medical and tuition expenses. The income tax benefits do not necessarily follow the gift benefits. Often the student or the patient (or parent) will receive the income tax benefit even though they did not directly make the payment.

The ability to give without gifting is a useful tool if you would like to reduce your taxable estate without using your exemption or if you want to transfer assets without triggering a filing requirement. The analysis of what constitutes a qualified institution or what is a qualified expense is one of substance over form and something that our Trusts and Estates team is happy to discuss as it applies to your particular situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.